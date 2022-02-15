Sunak extends his “better PM” lead over Johnson to 13%

I have referred to this Redfield & Wllton regular poll question before – how do those sampled rate Sunak against Johnson on who would make the better PM – because it is one that could impact on Tory MPs as they try to decide whether to stick with Johnson or have another leader and PM.

When asked would be the better Prime Minister for the UK at this moment 41% say Rishi Sunak (up 1%) and 28% say Boris Johnson (down 1%) Among 2019 Conservative voters, 48% say Johnson (down 1%) and 35% say Sunak (up 1%) would be better. At his peak in May 2021 Johnson had a 17% lead over his Chancellor on this question.

When Sunak is ranked against Starmer both get 38%. Against Johnson Starmer has a 4% lead.

Mike Smithson