Andrew totally dominates the front pages

It is not often that one story totally dominates the front pages and this morning the deal that Prince Andrew did to put an end to the sex assault claims is all over all the papers. Only the Times does not make it the lead story.

There is a lot of detailed examination of the actual wording of the statement that was issued and the Palace must really hope that this is an end to the matter.

Buckingham Palace would appear to have survived another crisis that threatened to undermine the whole institution of the monarchy but it has come at an enormous price.

The big story now is where the money has come from and you can see this continuing to be an issue that the Palace will have to deal with.

One thing is for sure that is that the media will continue to watch Andrew very closely and that he will still be the subject of many future front pages.

I wonder whether Shadsy at Smarkets will put up a creative Andrew betting market.

Mike Smithson