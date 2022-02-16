Starmer records “Best PM” rating high with Savanta Comres

The Indy is reporting that Starmer now has his highest “Best PM” yet in its latest poll for the online newspaper. This follows, of course, the attempts by Johnson to link him with Jimmy Saville.

The latest survey records 39% saying the LAB leader would be best PM which is 3% up on the previous high. Johnson is on 31%.

The same poll records a sharp drop in Sunak’s net Favourability score down by seven 7% since last month to his to a net plus 3% – a trend we have seen from other pollsters.

The PM’s favourability rating moved to minus –34% which is 3% down on last month. Starmer’s net favourability was down 2% points to –6%.

Mike Smithson