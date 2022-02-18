Starmer out of line on Brexit with GE2019 LAB voters – new poll

The above finding is from a new voting survey out from new pollster, Techne UK, that like other recent polls finds a drop in the LAB share. It has LAB 39% -2, CON 34% +1, LD 10%+ GRN 6% =.

It is that finding highlighted above which focuses on one of the big dilemmas that Starmer faces – what should his party’s view be on Brexit. A real difficulty here is that his view about not going back is not one that is going down well with the majority of his own voters, LDs and Greens.

As can be seen, 64% of LAB voters did not agree with LDs on 72%. Overall of those sampled just 22% of those who voted REMAIN in June 2016 backed Starmer’s stance with 73% saying they didn’t.

This is a big problem for Labour. The question is how it will impact on the party in a general election when we are likely to be eight years on from the Referendum and other issues have emerged.

In the betting, Starmer is now the second favourite after Sunak to be next PM having just got ahead of Liz Truss.

Mike Smithson