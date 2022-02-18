Sunak slipping down in the “Next PM” betting

AS can be seen from the chart there has been a sharp decline in the next PM betting price of Chancellor Sunak on the Betfair betting exchange. This, I guess, is being driven by the growing realisation that there might not be an immediate vacancy.

Interesting that Penny Mordaunt is now in sixth place. During the TMay years she was a full cabinet member serving as International Development Secretary and then Defence Secretary where she built a good reputation. She is also NOT an Oxford graduate which would be a great change.

Starmer has edged up a bit in the betting while Foreign Sec Truss has seen a bit of a decline.

