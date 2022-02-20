It’s the economy again, stupid

As UK inflation hits a 30-year high, 71% of Britons – including 57% of Conservative voters – say the government is mishandling the issuehttps://t.co/gnFTZqsd5I pic.twitter.com/SNwNPsTGMe — YouGov (@YouGov) February 16, 2022

Last October, those heady days, when Boris Johnson and the Conservatives were seemingly unassailable and people were wondering if Labour would ever lead in the polls under Starmer, I wrote a piece that the economy might be the issue that makes the next general election more favourable for Labour so this polling from YouGov is something I am intrigued by.

What must really alarm Conservative strategist is that a majority of Conservative voters think the government is handling inflation badly. Coupled with appalling leader/approval ratings Boris Johnson has in isolation and vis-à-vis Sir Keir Starmer’s ratings then there’s going to be one hell of an enthusiasm gap if the ratings remain like this on general election day.

If these poll findings remain similar at the start of May then it is likely going to be a bad night for the Conservative party as the councillors, who are the infantry of the Conservative party, will be sacrificed as the majority of Conservative MPs have all the balls of a eunuch with their failure to remove Boris Johnson.

Remember we’ve not even approached the apotheosis of the cost of living crisis and that Sunak’s measures are a lot like farting against thunder. The mood music may be even more appalling if the pay rise for MPs goes ahead in April.

TSE