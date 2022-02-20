The story that won’t go away for Johnson

As has been widely speculated whatever the Metropolitan Police decide to do about Johnson then it will be bad for the Prime Minister.

If he gets a penalty ticket that raises into questions about some of the denials that we had when reports of what went on at Number 10 during lockdown started to seep out. If he doesn’t get a penalty ticket then it is the “One law for them and one on for us” narrative once again.

In the past week or so while this has been out of the news the CON poll deficit has been trimmed a bit and there has been a small uptick in Johnson’s approval ratings.

Whatever the police decision it is going to revive the story which is not good for Number 10.

The simplest way for Johnson to deal with this is to admit that he got this wrong and apologise. That will produce 24 hours of bad headlines but then it will be largely forgotten. But it is not in the PM’s nature to do such a thing.

In the betting it is now a 54% chance that he won’t last the year.

Mike Smithson