Corbyn, not Boris, was the big driver of LAB switchers at GE2019

The above is from the Opinium day of the General Election survey that it carried out in December 2019 and a particular area of Interest is why the LAB vote slumped so dramatically. It will be recalled that what was then Corbyn’s party saw its vote share drop from 40% at the previous General Election to 33%.

The above findings focus on LAB defectors and as can be seen it was Corbyn’s leadership of the party that was the biggest driving force.

This is pertinent at this time particularly with Johnson supporters trying to argue that their man has a unique ability when it comes to eating into the LAB vote.

Corbyn had for a long period beforehand been bogged down in the anti-semitism allegations relating to his party but in the end he was main driver of LAB switching to other parties. It is going to be harder with Starmer.

Mike Smithson