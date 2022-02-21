Great question to the PM from Sky’s Beth Rigby

Are restrictions being eased too early?

Just as the Johnson government was sharply criticised for the delay in bringing in restrictions two years ago I wonder whether the latest move will similarly be seen as a mistake.

In many ways Johnson’s desire to return to “normality” is commendable but but he is taking a gamble. It will be interesting to see whether the public will view it positively. Also while we wait for the Met report on Johnson this might appear to be a distraction strategy.

Mike Smithson

