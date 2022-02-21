Great question to the PM from Sky’s Beth Rigby

Q: PM, You've spoken country getting its confidence back. But to scientists, you're clear pandemic's far from over. Are u you anxious rather than confident? [PM: I don't want you to think there is some division between gun ho politicians & cautious, anxious scientists] https://t.co/rEcOWRxsiv — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) February 21, 2022

Are restrictions being eased too early?

Just as the Johnson government was sharply criticised for the delay in bringing in restrictions two years ago I wonder whether the latest move will similarly be seen as a mistake.

In many ways Johnson’s desire to return to “normality” is commendable but but he is taking a gamble. It will be interesting to see whether the public will view it positively. Also while we wait for the Met report on Johnson this might appear to be a distraction strategy.

Mike Smithson