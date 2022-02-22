Johnson’s relaxation of English COVID rules is not polling well

He’s got to hope this doesn’t lead to more cases

The above YouGov polling highlights a gamble that Boris Johnson is taking with the relaxation of the COVID rules in England. What is interesting is that north of the border Nicola Sturgeon is continuing to keep her rules in place and this offers a possible comparison.

It has always been known that Johnson’s whole personality is very much against controls of this nature. Also he’s trying to crawl back in the polls following his recent batterings.

The PM has been trying to make this into a big plus for the government with the now almost mandatory reminder of the success of the vaccination programme last year. Back in April 2021 Johnson went through a period when he was in positive territory in the leader ratings – a sharp contrast with today.

Mike Smithson