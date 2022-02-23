Time to bet that Le Pen won’t get on the ballot

Smarkets

Following on from the previous post and the troubles that Le Pen appears to be having getting onto April’s French Presidential ballot I’ve been betting this morning that the final two will not be Macron + Le Pen.

This bet could be a winner even if Le Pen manages to get on the ballot. She would then have to make the top two in the first round of voting in April for this to be a loser.

I’m also betting on Valérie Pécresse to make the final two and to win the second round. She has been by far the most successful of the contenders in securing the nominations and is now heading for the 2,000 mark – or four times the required 500.

In my view the current prices on UK betting exchanges are too influenced at the moment by Le Pen who, of course, is much better known this side of the Channel. If Le Pen fails to get the nominations then Pécresse seems to be a likely beneficiary.

Potential candidates have until March 4th to get the nominations.

Mike Smithson