Punters think the Ukraine invasion will help Johnson’s survival chances

The one betting market that has moved following the overnight news about the invasion of Ukraine has been the above one on when Johnson will cease to be Prime Minister.

Clearly, this would not appear to be a good time for Tory MPs to pursue a no-confidence vote which is just about the only way he is going to shift. A confidence vote followed by a leadership election is simply not on at the moment.

All this puts into perspective Johnson’s recent troubles and the Met investigation into possible lockdown violations

The Russian donations to the Tory party will continue to be an issue and will be used against the party.

In the US I wonder whether Trump’s clear leanings for Putin might work against him.

Mike Smithson