Final reminder: PB’s 18th Birthday Party – Wednesday 6.30pm

Smarkets HQ: St Katherine Dock , London

Thanks to the Smarkets betting exchange for hosting the 18th birthday party for the site at their offices in the scenic setting of St Katherine Docks in London.

The address is 1 Commodity Quay, St Katharine Docks, London E1W 1AZ. Phone 020 7617 7413. The guestlist includes pollsters and some other faces from the world of politics and forecasting as well as PBers.

Smarkets will be providing drinks and some nibbles.

I am grateful to Matthew Shaddick, Head of Political Markets and his colleagues for making this possible and I do hope as many PBers as possible will be there.

It is important that those planning to attend should send an email to politics@smarkets.com.

Mike Smithson