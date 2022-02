This means that Johnson has a net MINUS 33% with Starmer net MINUS 1%. So the LAB leader has a margin of 32%

In voting intention the firm sees almost no change – LAB 4% ahead on its new methodology compared with 3% a fortnight ago.

As PBers will know I regard leadership approval as a much better measure than voting intention as we have seen at General Elections where the VI polling has not got it right.

Mike Smithson