In the betting, the money goes on Putin surviving

When this market first appeared a couple of days ago punters were giving the Russian leader an 80% chance of survival. Since then things seem to be going his way and it is becoming harder to see a change within a couple of months.

He’s very much in control though things could change if the incursion into Ukraine takes such a toll amongst the Russian army that this becomes an issue.

Putting Russian nuclear forces on high alert further adds to the pressure that could inhibit western reaction to his moves. That surely was his plan.

Mike Smithson