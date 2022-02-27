The fog of war

?CONTINUED…????



??82% say Putin is 'dangerous'

??54% say Johnson WRONG kind of leader for crisis

??46% say UK would be more powerful IN the EU

??44% say being in NATO makes them feel safer

??6% say no response from NATO would be justified



1,108 UK adults, 24th Feb — Savanta ComRes (@SavantaComRes) February 24, 2022

There have been several reports saying Conservative MP think that the conflict in Ukraine helps Boris Johnson and reduces the chances of him being ousted as Conservative leader and Prime Minister because the logic is that Conservative MPs think now is not the time to replace a Prime Minister who shamefully broke his own Covid-19 regulations, told Parliament deliberate fundamental inaccuracies, and general unfitness for high office, or even low office.

However I’m wondering that assumption by Conservative MPs might be deeply flawed. Just look at that finding from Savanta ComRes, ‘54% say Johnson WRONG kind of leader for [the Ukrainian] crisis’. If this crisis expands and/or lasts a long time and Boris Johnson meets the expectation of the public then keeping him in power might actually hasten his departure.

Those of us who have studied history closely would cite the fact we changed Prime Minister three times during both world wars. We also changed PMs during the Korean war, and we replaced Margaret Thatcher weeks before the liberation of Kuwait began, changing PMs during wartime is as British as fish & chips and insulting the French.

I’m sure the irony of Ukrainian MPs using rifles to defend democracy whilst too many Conservatives MPs are cowardly to write a letter will not be lost on most.

A long drawn out Russian crisis might be the worst outcome for Boris Johnson. He may surprise us all and rise to the occasion, especially with the low expectations that the country has of him, but I wouldn’t bet on it. I think once things like Boris Johnson’s past comments from last November receive wider coverage, those ratings may tank further.

It really is worth watching the full clip to the end. Johnson showboating and actually laughing at a former officer, warning him that a land battle was about to break out.



“He got the big calls right”, did he? — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) February 27, 2022

As last night’s Opinium poll shows, there’s been no real improvement in Boris Johnson’s ratings in the poll conducted during Russia’s further incursion in to Ukraine.

.@BorisJohnson's leadership ratings remain in heavily negative territory.



> 58% disapprove of the job he is doing, unchanged from our last poll

> 25% approve, up only 1% from a fortnight ago pic.twitter.com/xRxgcvaJ5a — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) February 26, 2022

