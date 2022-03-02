Three PB faces from tonight’s 18th birthday party

Above in the pic are Anthony Daly, Peter the Punter and Stodge -just three of the 40+ attendees at PB’s 18th birthday party. The event was hosted by Smarkets at their dockside offices and provided excellent food and drink.

These events which happen so infrequently give me and all who work on the site a great boost because it is great to hear at first-hand time and time again how people love PB and the very different perspective it can often have.

Amongst the guests were John Rentoul and Aaron Bell – the latter used to work in the betting industry before becoming an MP at GE2019.

From a personal perspective, it was great meeting up again with those attending a PB event for the first time and the many old faces who have been linked with the site almost since it began.

A really big thank you to Matthew Shaddick of Smarkets and all his team for what they did to make this a success,

Mike Smithson