Once again Johnson surviving till 2024 is the betting favourite

The anti-BoJo plotters should have moved 2 months ago

For months the busiest UK political betting market has been the one above on when Johnson is going to be replaced. The Betdata.io chart tells the story of the past two months and as can be seen it was in mid-January that things looked very dark for the current occupant of number 10. All the talk then was of letters going to the chairman of the 1922 committee seeking a confidence vote. But that didn’t happen.

As we all know the procedure is for a confidence vote to be held provided that 15% of Conservative MP’s write to the chairman of the committee seeking a ballot.

Johnson said very clearly that he was not going to resign and toughed it out. Now the markets reflect the general perception that he is probably going to be there to fight the next general election as Conservative leader and incumbent PM.

Still Johnson awaits the outcome of the police probe into whether he broke the lockdown rules and if so a fine should be imposed. My guess is that even if that went badly for him he will survive.

Mike Smithson