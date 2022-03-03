Punters give LAB a 94% chance of winning Erdington by-election

We have given hardly any coverage to today’s Westminster by-election in Erdington simply because this appears to be an almost certain LAB hold.

The GE2019 outcome featured in the Wikipedia panel above came on a day when nationally the Tories had a 12% vote lead over LAB. Things are very different nationally today and on the face of it, there appears no reason to assume anything other than a LAB hold.

I have two caveats. The Tories are trying to make into an issue some comments made by the LAB candidate on Muslims seven years ago. Also this is in the Midlands – the one region of the UK where comparatively LAB is doing a lot worse than elsewhere.

Ultimately this will be about turnout. At GE2019 the seat had the seventh-lowest level in the whole of the UK and very low levels can play havoc with predictions.

I’ve just had a very small punt on the Tories at 10/1 and a bet on a turnout lower than 29.99%.

Mike Smithson