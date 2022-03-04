When’s Trump going to condemn Putin?

OPINION TODAY

Describing Putin as a “genius” last week might not have been smart

We are just seven months away from the US midterms when the Republicans were expected to win back control of the House and the Senate – a political situation that would make life politically difficult for the Democrats and Biden.

The campaign looks as though it will be set against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Trump’s previous very vocal support for Putin could harm his party.

It has been widely said that the GOP is Trump’s party now and indeed aspiring contenders for office have sought to try to ensure that the 45th President is on their side.

As the conflict continues the view of Putin as reflected in the chart above suggests that Trump’s grip on his party might not now be as strong as it appeared. He is now calling Trump called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘holocaust’ which is very much at odds with him praising Putin as a ‘genius’ one week before.

He has yet to actually criticise the Russian leader by name.

Mike Smithson