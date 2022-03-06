How different pollsters ask the “best PM” question

Does the format impact on the outcome?

One of the standard polling questions that the vast majority of political opinion polls ask is on respondents’ preference for prime minister. These are how the different pollsters approach it:

Opinium : “Which, if any, of the following people do you think would be the best prime minister?”

: “Which, if any, of the following people do you think would be the best prime minister?” BMG Research : “If you had to choose between the two, who would you prefer to see as the next Prime Minister?”

: “If you had to choose between the two, who would you prefer to see as the next Prime Minister?” YouGov / Survation : “Which of the following do you think would make the best Prime Minister?”

: “Which of the following do you think would make the best Prime Minister?” Ipsos MORI : “Who do you think would make the most capable Prime Minister, the Conservative’s Boris Johnson, or Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer?”

: “Who do you think would make the most capable Prime Minister, the Conservative’s Boris Johnson, or Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer?” Savanta ComRes : “Which of the following politicians do you think would make the best Prime Minister?”

: “Which of the following politicians do you think would make the best Prime Minister?” Redfield and Wilton: “At this moment, which of the following individuals do you think would be the better Prime Minister for the United Kingdom?”

The ones I like best are from YouGov and Survation, Savanta ComRes and Opinium. The latter with the “if any” reference at least gives the option of not having a view.

The one I least like is from Redfield and Wilton. I would suggest that the three words at the start “At this moment” are unnecessary, leading and could influence the polling outcome. Indeed generally R&W find Johnson doing better than the other pollsters.

Mike Smithson