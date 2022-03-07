Macron looking even more a certainty to win re-election next month

For the others the race is about positioning for 2027

in one sense the Ukraine crisis could not have come at a better time for the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking to secure a second term in the French Presidential elections next month.

He’s been the Western leader who has been taking the lead with linkages with Vladimir Putin as the efforts continue to try to bring Putin’s invasion to a halt and to return to normality. My guess is that when some deal is finally put together to end the conflict Macron will be seen as the key player.

Judging by the polling Macron has seen something over boost in recent days and if UK punters are correct then he is as close as there can be to a certainty to hold on.

When the nomination period finally closed at the weekend a total of 11 different contenders were left in the race and the key ones will be looking forward to the two rounds of voting to make sure they make a name for themselves so when it comes to the next election in 5-years time they are seen as a serious contender. What happens is the top 2 in the first round of voting next month go into the final round two weeks later.

Under French election law Macron would not be able to run for a third term.

Mike Smithson