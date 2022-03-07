Sunak and Truss drop sharply in the next PM betting

It is extraordinary to note the huge changes that have taken place over the past 6 weeks in the betting for next prime minister. As can be seen from the chart the big losers in the eyes of punters have been Chancellor Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Basically things have changed because of the recovery by Boris Johnson and the fact that a Conservative leadership contest looks far less likely this year. This hasn’t been helped by the invasion of Ukraine because it is hard to see the party wanting a leadership fight while that is being resolved.

It is increasingly looking as though the general election, due at the latest in 2024, will have a Johnson-led Tory party fighting it out with the Starmer-led Labour Party.

As regular PBers will know I have £20 bet on with Ladbrokes at 250/1 that Sunak will be next PM. That was placed in November 2019. I also have bets on Starmer at much better odds than are currently available.

Mike Smithson