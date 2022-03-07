The Russian proposals – at least something is on the table

Above is a screen grab of the latest move today in the Ukraine crisis – the Russians setting out what they would agree to for a peaceful outcome.

To my mind the hardest one there is the third which it is very difficult seeing the Ukrainians agreeing to. It is also I would suggest the real reason why Putin has taken this massive gamble. What really irks with him is that Ukraine, which used to be part of the USSR, is looking westward to the established institutions of the EU and NATO.

I simply cannot see this being agreed to. Maybe some sort of linkage with the EU would be possible but Putin, having gone this far, is not going to concede anything on his NATO demand.

Mike Smithson