LAB YouGov lead down to 2% but Johnson trails Starmer by 7% as “best PM”

The voting numbers were: Lab: 37% (-2 from 24-25 Feb) Con: 35% (+1) Green: 8% (+2) Lib Dem: 7% (-2) SNP: 5% (n/c) Reform UK: 5% (n/c)

As can be seen in the chart 33% said Starmer would make the best PM compared with 26% for Johnson. This compares with yesterday’s Redfield Wilton where Johnson is on 39% compared with Starmer’s 35%. As I recently argued the format of the R&W “best PM” question is very favourable to the incumbent and this shows in the latest split between the two firms.

At the weekend we should see the latest Opinium approval numbers and my guess is that Johnson will pull back some of the deficit he has compared with Starmer.

Mike Smithson