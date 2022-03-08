This is not the time for Patel to be Home Secretary

What is becoming very clear is that there is a great deal of public involvement in the UK over the Ukraine crisis. People see terrible scenes on their televisions every evening and this has touched a raw nerve. Many want to find out if there is a way they can help relieve the terrible conditions many Ukrainians are having to put up with.

We are told that well over a million people have fled the country and are now refugees. A growing question that governments all over Europe are going to have to deal with is how they might be able to bring some relief for those who are suffering because of Putin’s actions.

In this context, immigration policies are going to come under a lot of scrutiny and that in the UK puts the focus on the Home Secretary, Priti Patel. A story that is starting to develop is how small the UK response in respect of refugees compares with other countries.

From what we’ve seen of her I am not convinced she has what it takes to deal with such a humanitarian crisis. Her approach to the boat people a few months back appeared to “let them drown”.

If the latest polling is correct Johnson is “having a good war”. He must be careful that his government’s response to Ukranian refugees is in line with the mood of the country. I am not convinced that Patel is the one for that.

Mike Smithson