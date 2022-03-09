As Johnson looks securer Sunak’s next PM chances decline

It is almost hard to credit it now but barely two months ago Chancellor Sunak looked relatively certain to be the next prime minister and the betting he money was on a change at Number 10 taking place during this year.

How that different that appears now as Johnson’s ratings rise in response to his steady performance over Ukraine and his growing confidence. He certainly is having a good war as they say.

Sunak’s big chance was in ‘January when all the talk was of a confidence vote on Johnson which, if successful, would have seen him leaving Number 10. If the anti-Boris factions had acted then it is quite possible that the PM would be replaced and all the indications were that Sunak was the one who would get it.

That’s now gone and the whole political environment has changed.

I think Johnson’s going to be there at the next general election when surely he will be facing Starmer who looks secure as well.

Mike Smithson