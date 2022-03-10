Putin’s Ukraine invasion could impact on the French election

Not a good pic of Le Pen to be circulating less than a month before the French presidential election pic.twitter.com/KsYFePUzXC — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 10, 2022

Exactly a month today will be the first round of voting in the French presidential election in which currently the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, is the strong favorite with Marie Le Penn in second place.

The 12 candidates who have satisfied the nomination threshold will be on the ballot on April 10th and the top two go into the second round of voting two weeks later.

The widespread expectation had been that the final runoff would be the same as 2017 – Macron and Le Pen – and they are the two who are odds-on favourites in the betting.

I just wonder whether the Ukranian invasion could hurt her. The picture above from a visit she made to Moscow in 2017 is included in some of her 2022 election material which obviously was published before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

I’ve got a longshot bet on Mélenchon to make the final two.

Mike Smithson