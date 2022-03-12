How will CON voters view Johnson’s relationship with Lededev?

The story for the PM that won’t go away

One of the must reads in the Sunday papers look set to be the above in the Sunday Times and raises huge questions over why Johnson overruled advisors and insisted that Lebedev be made a member of the House of Lords.

Of course that was before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine which has has had a huge impact on East-West relations.

This could be problematic for the PM with his party and with many of its voters.

The entire Sunday Times piece is well worth reading.

Mike Smithson