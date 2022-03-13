Your regular reminder that the questions influence poll responses Your regular reminder that the questions influence poll responses 13/3/2022 TSE Comments 0 Comment A nice and telling comparison from Navigator Research pic.twitter.com/LuAcs20xxI— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 11, 2022 (it's also nice to see an explicit indication that the public recognizes it generally supports Biden's actions, so that my replies don't have to drown in the assertion that the disconnect between approval and policy is simply the media's fault)— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 11, 2022 ..support for it drops off once Americans consider that it could be taken as an act of war and lead to a direct U.S.-Russia conflict. pic.twitter.com/ON7Omv3Npy— CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) March 13, 2022 TSE