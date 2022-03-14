In England only in London does Starmer have a “Best PM” lead over Johnson

This should be worrying for LAB

At the weekend Opinium became the second pollster to report that Johnson had retaken the lead over Starmer on the best PM question. This was the first time this had happened since last November.

What I would find troubling if I was a Labour strategist is in the chart above showing the regional splits. In Scotland and Wales Starmer just about always has the edge but it is what is happening in England where the overwhelming bulk of marginals are that really matters. London is always a banker for London MP Starmer but it is the three other Engish segments where he has problems.

The Midlands, which saw a big number of CON gains at GE2019, continues to view Johnson the most positively. This needs to improve for the LAB leader if Johnson is to be deprived of his majority.

Mike Smithson