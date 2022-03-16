At last a day when Ukraine is not on the front pages

Last week on one of the threads a couple of PBer got into a wager as to whether during March there would be a day when Ukraine wasn’t on three or more of the front pages.

Well although we have only seen a couple of the nationals so far tonight it’s pretty certain that the release and flight to Britain by Nazanin is going to dominate just about all the papers.

This will come as a huge relief for her family who must have gone through enormous trials and tribulations over the past few years. It will also come as a bit of a relief for Johnson whose comments about the case when he was Foreign Secretary hardly helped the situation.

Mike Smithson