One of the most interesting regular bets that we now have is on whether either LAB or CON will get a poll lead during a particular month. The current bet is on the Tories and as can be seen the closest they’ve got in any poll is 2%.

At one stage the Tories were odds-on favourite to do this but as each day goes by without such a lead the odds change.

I would still rate their chances of doing this at 35-40%.

Mike Smithson