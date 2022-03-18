Will the Shrewsbury MP retain his seat at the next election?

Daniel Kawczy?ski MP, 2017, defending RT from criticism by Boris Johnson and insisting – in a live from St Petersburg, Russia – that MPs of all colours should keep engaging with the RT as the integrity of their journalists is as important to them as to those of the BBC. https://t.co/0ap11EWEdQ pic.twitter.com/QvAzvBEjbJ — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) March 18, 2022

At a time like this when the narrative is so much against Putin’s Russia it takes a very brave, or foolhardy, Westminster Tory MP to question the actions of his government. One person in that category is reflected in the Tweet and video clip above – Daniel Kawczynski – MP for Shrewsbury.

Last week his constituency Tory party said it wished to “dissociate” itself from comments made about Ukrainian refugees by Kawczynski on Twitter. Since then he has closed his Twitter account.

If there was a betting market on him being re-elected it might be worth a punt that he won’t. At GE2019 he had a majority of 19%.

Mike Smithson