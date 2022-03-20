Level of educational attainment – the great political divide

One of the great things about Ipsos-MORI is that the firm always asks polling respondents to state what their level of educational attainment was. I regard that as being particularly important because education has provided a great political divider.

The chart above is self-evident and shows how those with degrees are significantly less likely to be Tories in sharp contrast with those who are not.

One of the key numbers I look for in a constituency is the proportion of grads in the electorate. This table from 2015 is probably the best online guide.

Mike Smithson