The French election looking even more likely to be a 2017 re-run

The latest polling for the first round of the French presidential election on April 10th shows Macron edging down a touch with Le Pen moving upwards.

Melencon is looking the closest to the top two and his latest 15% is his best so far.

The election of course is in two stages with all the above candidates in the current Wikipedia list taking part in the first round with the top two going forward to the final two weeks later.

A big worry for the incumbent, Macron, is that the widespread assumption is that he’ll be re-elected which might depress turnout for him in the first round.

Mike Smithson