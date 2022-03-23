First Spring Statement polling has just 13% thinking they will benefit

I never know what to make of instant polling like the above from YouGov. Clearly it will take some time before the details of what Sunak announced this afternoon sink in and mostly what the sample responded is based on media responses.

We have not got the details of the YouGov poll yet but my assumption that it is based on those on its panel who said that they had followed the statement and are thus in a position to make a judgment.

Generally, with statements like this we need to wait a few days before we can assess the full impact.

If as I expect other pollsters produce similar surveys I will add to this post.

Mike Smithson