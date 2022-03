Ahead of today's #SpringStatement 44% of the public tell @IpsosUK they are satisfied with the job Rishi Sunak is doing as Chancellor.

– This compares to an average of 42% going back to 1976.

– Quite something when 76% tell us they expect the economy to worsen in the coming year pic.twitter.com/jMWjFqoVaT

— Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) March 23, 2022