For the first time since December 6 – a poll without a LAB lead

Westminster Voting Intention:



LAB: 36% (-3)

CON: 36% (+2)

LDM: 12% (=)

GRN: 6% (=)

REF: 3% (+1)



via @KantarPublic, 17-21 Mar



(Changes with 21 Feb) — Opros Politics ?? (@OprosUK) March 24, 2022

But still no CON lead

One of the current active betting markets has been on whether the Tories would take the lead in a published poll before March 31st. Well the time is running out and the latest poll from R&W carried out and published on Monday had LAB 5% ahead.

The new Kantar poll which has LAB and CON level pegging was carried out from March 17th to the 21st so includes the day of the R&W survey. Generally speaking polls carried out over a three or four days see the vast majority of responses coming on the first one or two days of the fieldwork.

At the moment Kantar looks like an outlier but it might be supported by other polling to be published in the next day or two. The fortnightly Opinium survey is due out on Saturday evening.

Mike Smithson

