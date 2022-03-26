Tonight’s approval and best PM numbers from Opinium Tonight’s approval and best PM numbers from Opinium 26/3/2022 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment .@RishiSunak's approval rating is at an all-time low. > At the Budget in 2021 48% approved of the job he was doin, while 24% approved.> Now, 35% disapprove of the job he is doing, while only 31% approve. pic.twitter.com/Y9CxYCOT5b— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) March 26, 2022 .@BorisJohnson's leadership ratings remain in heavily negative territory, but continue to slowly approve.> 52% disapprove of the job he is doing, down from 54% in our last poll> 28% approve, up 1% from a fortnight ago pic.twitter.com/JgO3afbcwT— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) March 26, 2022 .@Keir_Starmer's approval ratings remain in narrow negative territory.> 32% now disapprove of the job he is doing as leader of the opposition, up 2% from a fortnight ago> 28% currently approve, unchanged from our last poll. pic.twitter.com/VjR1Lwpc1T— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) March 26, 2022 .@BorisJohnson continues to narrowly lead over @Keir_Starmer as best PM.> 26% now think Johnson currently would be the best PM (-1).> 25% currently think Starmer would make the best PM (-1)> However, 34% now think that neither would make the best prime minister. pic.twitter.com/cUhJ1EDlgG— Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) March 26, 2022