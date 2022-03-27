How the pandemic impacted the UK
For me it seems like only the other day but earlier on this week was the second anniversary of Boris Johnson introducing the first lockdown and I was intrigued by this polling by Ipsos. Unsurprisingly there’s very little desire any future lockdowns.
The most intriguing thing for me was that 42% of the public think the UK handled the pandemic well compared to other countries whilst 27% disagree. This suggests the government might be able to campaign on their Covid-19 record at the next election however, in my humble opinion, what ever the outcome of the Sue Gray and Met Police investigations Boris Johnson turning Downing Street in to a drinking and nightclub venue to rival The Ministry of Sound will be a hindrance for him and a reason to avoid campaigning on his Covid-19 record.
This is quite the paradox for Boris Johnson to solve.
TSE