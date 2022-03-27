How the pandemic impacted the UK

So concerns about implications for mental health: a third feel their mental hlth is worse than 2 years ago, even higher among young people and women (and in fact on many issues young people often feel hit harder). Probably not helped by changes in sleeping patterns either… 2/6 pic.twitter.com/DVHeh3hZfi — Gideon Skinner (@GideonSkinner) March 23, 2022

Also a lot of concern that aspects of NHS services have got worse – especially waiting times and wellbeing of NHS staff. And many do blame the pandemic for at least some of this – although not the only reason. 4/6 pic.twitter.com/3PxWh6jKrn — Gideon Skinner (@GideonSkinner) March 23, 2022

Overall, tho COVID is dropping down public agenda as concerns about cost of living and conflict rise, and little desire to go back to another national lockdown, most don’t think the impacts of the pandemic are over yet (they're probably right). Details https://t.co/fJu7D3N6JU 6/6 pic.twitter.com/gSE0hnRFcc — Gideon Skinner (@GideonSkinner) March 23, 2022

For me it seems like only the other day but earlier on this week was the second anniversary of Boris Johnson introducing the first lockdown and I was intrigued by this polling by Ipsos. Unsurprisingly there’s very little desire any future lockdowns.

The most intriguing thing for me was that 42% of the public think the UK handled the pandemic well compared to other countries whilst 27% disagree. This suggests the government might be able to campaign on their Covid-19 record at the next election however, in my humble opinion, what ever the outcome of the Sue Gray and Met Police investigations Boris Johnson turning Downing Street in to a drinking and nightclub venue to rival The Ministry of Sound will be a hindrance for him and a reason to avoid campaigning on his Covid-19 record.

This is quite the paradox for Boris Johnson to solve.

TSE