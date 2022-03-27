How the pandemic impacted the UK

How the pandemic impacted the UK

Comments 0 Comment

For me it seems like only the other day but earlier on this week was the second anniversary of Boris Johnson introducing the first lockdown and I was intrigued by this polling by Ipsos. Unsurprisingly there’s very little desire any future lockdowns.

The most intriguing thing for me was that 42% of the public think the UK handled the pandemic well compared to other countries whilst 27% disagree. This suggests the government might be able to campaign on their Covid-19 record at the next election however, in my humble opinion, what ever the outcome of the Sue Gray and Met Police investigations Boris Johnson turning Downing Street in to a drinking and nightclub venue to rival The Ministry of Sound will be a hindrance for him and a reason to avoid campaigning on his Covid-19 record.

This is quite the paradox for Boris Johnson to solve.

TSE

Comments by
Comments are closed.