We have crossover in the “Next PM” betting

Starmer now edges it over Sunak

By any measure this has been a bad week for the Chancellor. His big statement and some basic PR stumbles have seen punters move away from the former hot favourite and Starmer now tops the market by default. Rishi simply hasn’t looked like Number 10 material with things like the ludicrous picture of him trying to fill up a small Kia car with petrol when it turned out that the shot was not new but taken some time ago.

The idea that the man with the billioinaire spouse was so concerned about saving a few pence on a litre was a nonsense.

Inevitably a Chancellor is going to be under a lot of scrutiny and fire when he has to take some of the actions that are required at the moment and this is only going to get worse if some of the dire growth predictions are going to be fulfilled.

I have been saying for months that Sunak’s position as favourite in the next PM betting was always artificial because it was very clear that there was not going to be a vacancy in the near future. The chance to get rid of Johnson was in January when Sunak’s backers didn’t not have the bottle to attempt to overthrow the PM.

Of course there is always the possibility of something dramatic happening but it looks to me like Johnson will lead the Tories into the next election.

Mike Smithson