A “baldie” to succeed Boris as CON leader – previous ones haven’t done well

Is DefSec Wallace a good bet?

Having been bald myself since my mid-thirties I’ve always been conscious of suggestions that it could be a limiting factor in a political career.

In the very early days of PB the Tories were onto their second bald leader in succession – IDS . He replaced Hague after the GE2001 disaster for the party and became the only CON leader in modern times to be booted out before he had even faced a general election.

Back then this was a much-discussed issue though I guess the real problem for the Tories was that the incumbent LAB PM was Tony Blair.

I raise this now because one or two of the leading Tory commenters on the site have been talking up Ben Wallace as a possible successor to Johnson. He is one of the best communicators on the Tory front bench and is getting a lot of attention at the moment because of Ukraine.

He is a former army officer and, interestingly, a member of the Scottish Parliament to which he was elected in 1999. He stood down four years later to find a English seat and now holds Wyre Preston North with a 30%+ majority.

On Betfair he is currently the third favourite at about 8/1 for next CON leader alongside Tom Tugendhat who also has a military background. At the moment I am not tempted because it could be years before there is a leadership contest and the 8/1 odds are not long enough.

Churchill was, of course bald, and led his party to defeat in 1945 and at GE1950. He won GE1951 but stood down before GE1955.

Mike Smithson