New French Presidential poll has Le Pen just 6% behind

in less than 2 weeks time there will be the first round of voting in the French presidential election which decides which two of the 12 contenders go through to the final two a fortnight later.

Until now we have tended to focus on the first round polling on the assumption that this is going to be a rematch of what happened in 2017 with Macron facing Le Pen. As can be seen from the chart 5 years ago Macron secured a margin over Le Pen of nearly 2 to 1.

All the signs are that this could be a lot closer and Macron might just be in trouble.

But it is not all easy going for Marie Le Pen and there are signs that she is having a first round fight on her hands with Eric Zemmour. One poll has the two level pegging in second place with Melenchon just one point behind.

