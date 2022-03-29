The next election: CON winning most seats & votes but Starmer PM?

The next election: CON winning most seats & votes but Starmer PM?

Comments 0 Comment

How punters currently see the next general election

Currently, according to the betting markets, there is a 73% chance that the election will take place in 2024.

The Tories winning most votes is rated as 70% chance with the betting odds on most seats at 58%.

No overall majority is seen as the 51% favourite to be the outcome with a CON majority at 36%.

As to seats it is a 33% betting chance that the Tory seat total will be in the 251-300 range.

On who will be PM after the elections Stamer is the 35% favourite with Johnson given just a 21% betting chance. On this bet I believe that both Starmer and Johnson have a better chance than the odds predict. I cannot at the moment see either leader not still being there at the general election.

The odds quotes here are the latest from Smarkets.

Mike Smithson

Comments by
Comments are closed.