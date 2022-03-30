Johnson’s failure to apologise for party-gate is making matters worse

Breaking:



Boris Johnson is *still* refusing to accept that law has been broken over Downing Street parties despite 20 fines being issued



PM’s official spokesman refuses to endorse Raab’s assertion that law was broken and that PM was wrong to say in Commons no rules were broken — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) March 30, 2022

Surely after the move is by the Metropolitan Police against an initial 20 for their participation in lockdown parties then Johnson is making things worse for himself and his government by his defiant refusal to accept that wrongdoing took place.

What this is doing is keeping the issue alive and getting even more media coverage. We saw in December and January how this impacted on the polls and his current strategy is dangerous for his future political career.

Why not just make an apology and say that what went on was a mistake? The would produce at most a couple of days of bad media coverage but it would be the end of the matter.

Instead, this is just going to continue as more information comes out.

Mike Smithson

M