Sunak still favourite for next CON leader but only a 20% chance

There’s been very little betting reaction to the latest news of the party gate fines and we are going to have to wait until we know what is going to happen to Johnson. It is still an evens chance that his exit date will be 2024 or later.

Rishi has had a bit of a rough ride in the next CON leader betting but this now appears to have settled down.

I’m starting to think that Sunak’s time has passed and one of the five beneath in him the betting might be the one to go for.

Provided Johnson can cope with the party gate issues when that all comes out I see no real possibility of there being a different Conservative leader this side of the general election which is likely to be in 2024. If the Tories fail to remain in power then that surely will be when the next leadership election takes place. If the Tories do retain power then Johnson could be there for many years to come.

Mike Smithson