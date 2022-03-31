Only hours to go till the end of month and still no CON poll lead

Only hours to go till the end of month and still no CON poll lead

On Smarkets its a 97% chance there won’t be one

The one British political betting market where we will see an outcome very soon is the Smarkets one on their being a CON poll lead in March. These are the market rules:

This market relate to the headline, rounded percentage voting figures for UK or GB general election voting intention polls from the named pollsters. This market will be settled as a winner if any of the following polling companies publicly report a headline voting intention lead for the Conservative party: Opinium, YouGov, Redfield & Wilton, Savanta ComRes, Survation, Deltapoll, Kantar TNS, Ipsos Mori or BMG. The poll must be released between 1 March 2022 and 31 March 2022 (inclusive) to qualify. Any tie for the lead will not count, only a clear lead will resolve the market.

This did get very close with the Kantar dead heat but that was not sufficient to push the Tories over the line.

Anyway I am pretty certain that Smarkets will be putting up an April market which might be more challenging for the Tories given the latest Partygate developments.

Mike Smithson

