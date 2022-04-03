Measures more than sanctions are going to be needed to stop Putin

How can it be done without risking a nuclear war?

The sheer awfulness of what has been going on in Ukraine over the past few days suggests, surely, that measures beyond the existing sanctions and sending military aid are going to be needed to stop Putin.

My guess is that the Russian tyrant had factored in the current sanctions regime and arms support for Ukraine when deciding on the invasion. Something more needs to be done.

Of course the danger is that any escalation risks getting closer to triggering a nuclear war yet the time surely has come for moves that send a message to Putin about the consequences of continuing his murderous actions.

My guess is that the main Western are looking at possibilities because Putin cannot be allowed to carry on like this and the sooner that new steps are taken the better.

Mike Smithson