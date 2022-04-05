France: How the next President market is moving

Macron still the red-hot favourite

For all the poll movements and questions over Macron he is still leading in all the surveys and UK punters still rate him very highly. But the 93%+ betting chances of a month ago have passed and he is now an 81% punt.

No doubt someone will correct me if I am wrong but in previous French elections it has been illegal to publish opinion poll details in the final phase of the campaign, Last time the final published polls were on the Thursday. and my assumption is that the same could apply this week.

Outside betting on US elections the French contests have traditionally been the foreign contests to attract the most interest from UK punters.

Mike Smithson